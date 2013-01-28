NEW YORK Jan 28 Brent crude futures edged up on Monday in choppy trading, receiving a lift from U.S. durable goods data and gasoline futures, which gained 2 percent on Hess Corp's plans to shut a refinery in the U.S. Northeast.

Brent March crude rose 20 cents, or 0.18 percent, to settle at $113.48 a barrel, having traded from $112.60 and $113.80. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)