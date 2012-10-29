NEW YORK Oct 29 Brent crude futures edged lower on Monday in choppy trading as the shutdown of two-thirds of the U.S. East Coast refining sector ahead of Hurricane Sandy put pressure on oil prices.

Brent December crude futures slipped 11 cents, or 0.10 percent, to settle at $109.44 a barrel, having traded from $108.51 to $110.26. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Dale Hudson)