NEW YORK, March 30 Brent crude futures rose on Friday as improved U.S. consumer sentiment, a weak dollar and ongoing concerns about Iran and supply disruptions helped snap a streak of three lower closes.

Brent May crude rose 49 cents, or 0.40 percent, to settle at $122.88 a barrel, having traded from $122.58 to $124.07 and ending the quarter up $15.50, or 14.4 percent. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Alden Bentley)