NEW YORK Aug 30 Brent crude futures rose slightly on Thursday in choppy trade as North Sea supply concerns and geopolitical tensions supported prices and countered reduced worries about hurricane-related damage to U.S. production.

Brent October crude rose 11 cents, or 0.10 percent, to settle at $112.65 a barrel, having traded from $112.25 to $113.44. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Dale Hudson)