NEW YORK Oct 31 Brent crude futures slipped on Wednesday in choppy trading pressured by concerns about demand in troubled euro-zone economies and in the United States after Hurricane Sandy.

Brent December crude dipped 38 cents, or 0.35 percent, to settle at $108.70 a barrel, having traded from $108.52 to $109.80. For the month, Brent fell $3.69, or 3.2 percent, a second straight monthly decline. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)