NEW YORK Oct 2 Brent and U.S. crude futures held losses on Tuesday after the American Petroleum Institute (API) said U.S. crude oil inventories rose last week, but less than expected.

Brent crude was down 84 cents at $111.35 a barrel in post-settlement trading at 4:40 p.m. EDT (2040 GMT), after settling at $111.57. Prices were about 82 cents lower ahead of the API data.

U.S. crude was down 77 cents at $91.71 a barrel, after settling at $91.89. Prices were down 80 cents ahead of the API data. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)