NEW YORK, Nov 6 U.S. crude futures rose more than $1 on Tuesday, extending gains at the start of the open outcry session in New York and up a second straight day as recent low prices attract buyers after crude oil posted weekly losses the last three weeks. U.S. December crude was up $1 at $86.65 a barrel at 9:13 a.m. EST (1413 GMT), having traded from $85.42 to $86.80. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)