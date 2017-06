NEW YORK Nov 13 U.S. crude futures extended losses to $1 on Tuesday on concerns about ample supplies and demand growth as the United States and Europe contend with fragile economies.

U.S. December crude was down 77 cents at $84.80 a barrel at 9:29 a.m. EST (1429 GMT), having dropped $1 to $84.57 after reaching $85.63. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; editing by John Wallace)