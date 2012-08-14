UPDATE 2-French regulator set to clear safety of EDF's Flamanville reactor vessel-report
* Final ASN ruling due in September or early October (Adds comment by ASN in paragraph 5, EDF share price)
NEW YORK Aug 14 Brent and U.S. crude futures pared gains in post-settlement trading on Tuesday after industry group the American Petroleum Institute (API) reported U.S. crude stocks rose last week, against expectations that inventories would have fallen.
Brent crude was up 30 cents at $113.90 a barrel at 4:39 p.m. EDT (2039 GMT), having traded from $113.22 to $114.30 and settled at $114.03. U.S. crude was up 49 cents at $93.22 a barrel, after closing at $93.43 and trading from $92.56 to $93.92. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Marguerita Choy)
* Final ASN ruling due in September or early October (Adds comment by ASN in paragraph 5, EDF share price)
HOUSTON, June 1 Exxon Mobil Corp investors will push to meet with oil company officials this summer to hash out elements of a climate-impact analysis following a shareholder vote calling for studies of technology and climate-related risks to its business.