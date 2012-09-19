NEW YORK, Sept 19 Brent and U.S. crude futures initially extended losses on Wednesday in volatile trading after the Energy Information Administration said crude stocks jumped 8.53 million barrels last week, much more than expected.

Brent crude was down $3 at $109.03 a barrel at 10:41 a.m. EDT (1441 GMT), having traded from $108.48 to $112.98. U.S. crude was down $2.45 at $92.84. It dropped more than $3 to $92.21 after the EIA data release, after hitting $96.17 earlier in the session. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)