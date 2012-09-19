WHITE HOUSE SAYS TRUMP COMMITTED TO WORKING TO DE-ESCALATE TENSIONS IN GULF AFTER SOME COUNTRIES BREAK TIES WITH QATAR
WHITE HOUSE SAYS TRUMP COMMITTED TO WORKING TO DE-ESCALATE TENSIONS IN GULF AFTER SOME COUNTRIES BREAK TIES WITH QATAR
NEW YORK, Sept 19 U.S. crude futures fell $4 in choppy trade on Wednesday, down a third straight day and extending their slide as Saudi Arabian efforts to lower prices and a post-storm surge in U.S. crude inventories kept pressure on prices.
U.S. crude was down $3.71 at $91.58 a barrel at 1:32 p.m. EDT (1732 GMT), having traded from $91.25 to $96.17. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)
WHITE HOUSE SAYS TRUMP COMMITTED TO WORKING TO DE-ESCALATE TENSIONS IN GULF AFTER SOME COUNTRIES BREAK TIES WITH QATAR
CANCUN, Mexico, June 5 Global airlines made a full-throated defense of globalization on Monday at their largest annual gathering, vowing not to give up on climate change agreements and calling for a swift resolution of a diplomatic rift threatening air travel in the Middle East.