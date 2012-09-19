NEW YORK, Sept 19 U.S. crude futures fell $4 in choppy trade on Wednesday, down a third straight day and extending their slide as Saudi Arabian efforts to lower prices and a post-storm surge in U.S. crude inventories kept pressure on prices.

U.S. crude was down $3.71 at $91.58 a barrel at 1:32 p.m. EDT (1732 GMT), having traded from $91.25 to $96.17. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)