NEW YORK Oct 23 U.S. crude futures briefly fell more than $3 on Tuesday as concerns about slowing global economic growth, Europe's ongoing debt crisis and weak earnings outlooks from corporations pressured oil and equities markets.

U.S. December crude was down $2.60 at $86.05 a barrel at 10:42 a.m. EDT (1442 GMT), having traded as low as $85.69 after reaching $89.29. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Alden Bentley)