NEW YORK, Sept 25 Brent crude futures pared
gains and U.S. crude extended declines on Tuesday after the
American Petroleum Institute's (API) weekly report showed U.S.
crude stocks rose last week, though less than the expected rise
of 900,000 barrels forecast in a Reuters survey of analysts.
Brent crude was up 16 cents at $109.97 a barrel at
4:35 p.m. EDT (2035 GMT), after settling at $110.45. Brent had
been up 30 cents ahead of the API data.
U.S. crude was down $1.13 at $90.80, having traded as low as
$90.57 after settling at $91.37 and falling more than $1 just
ahead of the API data.
(Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Leslie Adler)