NEW YORK, Sept 26 Brent and U.S. crude futures dipped on Wednesday, with U.S. oil down more than $2 and dropping back below the 100-day moving average, after initially paring losses on government data showing U.S. crude and refined product stocks fell last week.
Brent crude was down $1.62 at $108.83 a barrel at 10:53 a.m. EDT (1453 GMT). It was down $1.35 ahead of the data.
U.S. crude was down $2.15 at $89.22 a barrel, below the 100-day moving average of $90.26. It was down $1.55 ahead of the data. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Dale Hudson) (robert.gibbons@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 6059; Reuters Messaging: robert.gibbons.reuters.com@reuters.net)
