NEW YORK Oct 26 Brent and U.S. crude futures turned higher on Friday in seesaw trading after a report showed the U.S. economy grew at a slightly better pace than consensus expectation in the third quarter.

Brent crude was up 41 cents at $108.90 a barrel at 8:40 a.m. EDT (1240 GMT). U.S. crude was up 20 cents at $86.25 a barrel. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)