Kuwait's emir urges Qatar to ease tensions
DUBAI, June 5 Kuwait's emir urged Qatar's Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani on Monday to calm tensions with allies and refrain from escalating the worst diplomatic rift among Gulf Arab states.
NEW YORK, Sept 27 Brent and U.S. crude futures initially pared gains in choppy trading on Thursday after U.S. economic data showed downwardly revised second-quarter GDP growth coupled with weaker consumer spending and business investment, countering bullish sentiment from a fall in initial jobless claims.
Brent was up $1.66 at $111.70 a barrel at 8:40 a.m. EDT (1240 GMT), having reached $111.89.
U.S. crude was up $1.16 at $91.14 a barrel, having reached $91.44. Prices were up $1.31 ahead of the data. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Dale Hudson) (robert.gibbons@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 6059; Reuters Messaging: robert.gibbons.reuters.com@reuters.net)
DUBAI, June 5 Kuwait's emir urged Qatar's Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani on Monday to calm tensions with allies and refrain from escalating the worst diplomatic rift among Gulf Arab states.
* U.S. rig count the most since April 2015 (Updates to settlement, adds comments)