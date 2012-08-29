NEW YORK, Aug 29 U.S. crude futures fell more
and Brent crude seesawed near flat on Wednesday in choppy trade
after a report from the Energy Information Administration showed
crude stocks rose last week in the United States, against
expectations they would be down.
U.S. October crude was down 87 cents at $95.46 a
barrel at 10:40 a.m. EDT (1440 GMT), having traded from $95.13
to $96.37. Brent October crude was up 6 cents at $112.64
a barrel, having traded from $111.50 to $113.30.
(Reporting by Robert Gibbons)