NEW YORK Aug 31 U.S. crude futures rose more than $1 on Friday, ahead of a much-anticipated speech by the Federal Reserve chairman and on the dollar's weakness.

U.S. October crude rose $1.20 to $95.82 a barrel at 8:43 a.m. EDT (1243 GMT), having traded from $94.51 to $95.94. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)