NEW YORK, March 20 U.S. front-month April crude futures fell $2 on Tuesday as recent increased production from Saudi Arabia and revived exports from Libya, along with economic growth concerns, stronger dollar and weaker equities, combined to pressure oil prices. U.S. April crude, expiring at the end of Tuesday's session, fell $1.72 to $106.37 a barrel by 9:54 a.m. EDT (1354 GMT), having traded from $106.06 to $107.91. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)