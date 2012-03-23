NEW YORK, March 23 Brent crude futures extended gains to more than $3 and U.S. crude rose more than $2 on news that Iranian oil exports are expected to be down by 300,000 barrels in March. Brent was up $2.07 at $125.21 a barrel at 10:08 a.m. EDT (1408 GMT), having traded from $123.10 to $127.06. U.S. crude was up $1.20 at $106.55 a barrel, having traded from $105.16 to $108.25. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)