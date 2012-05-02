WRAPUP 6-Trump scolds Qatar as Tillerson seeks to ease crisis
* Trump says he took decision to call Qatar on terror funding
NEW YORK May 2 Brent crude held losses and U.S. crude extended its drop on Wednesday after the Energy Information Administration reported that crude stocks rose last week in the United States more than analysts had projected, though refined products stocks fell.
Brent June crude was down 70 cents at $118.96 a barrel at 10:42 a.m. EDT (1442 GMT), having traded from $118.83 to $119.80. U.S. June crude was down 75 cents at $105.41 a barrel, having traded from $105.28 to $106.05.
(Reporting by Robert Gibbons)
* Trump says he took decision to call Qatar on terror funding
OSLO, June 10 Norwegian oil workers and their employers have extended wage negotiations past a midnight deadline in a bid to avert a strike that would cut the country's oil and gas production, industry representatives said on Saturday.