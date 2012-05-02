NEW YORK May 2 Brent crude futures fell more than $2 per barrel on Wednesday as weak U.S. and European economic data and a report showing rising crude inventories in the United States pressured oil prices.

Brent June crude fell $1.76 to $117.90 a barrel by 12:06 p.m. EDT (1606 GMT), having traded as low as $117.64, nearing the front-month's 100-day moving average of $117.25. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)