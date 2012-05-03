NEW YORK May 3 Brent and U.S. crude futures
initially pared losses on Thursday after a government report
showed initial jobless claims in the United States fell more
than expected last week, but from an upwardly revised level from
the previous period.
Brent June crude was down 45 cents at $117.75 a
barrel at 8:35 a.m. EDT (1235 GMT), the level it was at prior to
the report, and having traded from $117.55 to $118.45. U.S. June
crude was down 17 cents at $105.05 a barrel, after being
20 cents lower ahead of the report, and having traded from
$104.66 to $105.42.
(Reporting by Robert Gibbons)