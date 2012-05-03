NEW YORK May 3 Brent crude futures dropped
below their 100-day moving average on Thursday, the first time
front-month Brent has moved under that level since January, and
U.S. crude fell $2 as economic concerns and higher OPEC
production weighed on prices.
Brent June crude was down $1.60 at $116.60 a barrel
at 10:15 a.m. EDT (1415 GMT), below the $117.34 100-day moving
average, and having traded from $116.48 to $118.45.
U.S. June crude was down $2.05 at $103.17 a barrel,
having traded from $103.04 to $105.42.
(Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Dale Hudson)