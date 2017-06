NEW YORK May 4 Brent and U.S. crude futures extended losses on Friday in choppy trading after a report on U.S. Arpil nonfarm payrolls showed fewer jobs were added than expected, but with the March and February numbers revised upward.

Brent June crude was down $1.35 at $114.73 a barrel at 8:38 a.m. EDT (1238 GMT), having traded from $114.42 to $116.29. U.S. June crude was down $1.60 at $100.94, having traded from $100.43 to $102.72. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)