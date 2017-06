NEW YORK May 4 Brent crude futures fell more than $2 on Friday after data showed fewer U.S. jobs were created in April than had been expected, adding to concerns about a slowing economy.

Brent June crude fell $1.94 to $114.14 a barrel by 9:20 a.m. EDT (1320 GMT), having fallen to $113.94, just above the 200-day moving average of $113.67, after reaching $116.29. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)