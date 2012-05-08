NEW YORK May 8 Brent and U.S. crude futures fell more than $2 on Tuesday as Greek post-election uncertainty added to indications of economic slowdown on both sides of the Atlantic, fanning concerns about weakening demand for petroleum.

Brent June crude fell $2.08 to $111.08 a barrel by 10:40 a.m. EDT (1440 GMT), having traded from $110.76 to $113.64. U.S. June crude was down $1.87 at $96.07 a barrel, having traded from $95.88 to $98.12. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Dale Hudson)