UPDATE 4-Oil's price fall stalls despite supply glut
* Floating storage in Asia remains common (Updates details and prices)
NEW YORK May 9 Brent crude futures turned higher and U.S. crude pared losses on Wednesday in choppy trading as a shut North Sea oil field and a U.S. refinery unit problem provided lift along with a bounce off lows by the euro and U.S. equities.
Brent June crude was up 5 cents at $112.78 a barrel at 11:51 a.m. EDT (1551 GMT), having traded from $111.31 to $113.14. U.S. June crude was down 40 cents at $96.61, having traded from $95.17 to $97.39. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)
BAKU, June 9 Azeri Energy Minister Natig Aliyev died on Friday, a day after being transferred to hospital in Istanbul for treatment for a heart complaint, Azeri news agency APA-Economics reported.