NEW YORK May 9 Brent crude futures turned higher and U.S. crude pared losses on Wednesday in choppy trading as a shut North Sea oil field and a U.S. refinery unit problem provided lift along with a bounce off lows by the euro and U.S. equities.

Brent June crude was up 5 cents at $112.78 a barrel at 11:51 a.m. EDT (1551 GMT), having traded from $111.31 to $113.14. U.S. June crude was down 40 cents at $96.61, having traded from $95.17 to $97.39. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)