NEW YORK May 15 U.S. crude futures turned lower and Brent crude pared gains on news that Greece has been unable to form a coalition government and will go to another round of elections.

U.S. June crude was down 16 cents at $94.62 at 9:17 a.m. EDT (1317 GMT), having traded between $93.91 and $95.48. Brent June crude was up 40 cents at $111.97, having traded from $110.93 and $112.67. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Alden Bentley)