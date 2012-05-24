China's $10 billion strategic project in Myanmar sparks local ire
* Myanmar deep water port key to China's "Belt and Road" plans
NEW YORK May 24 Brent and U.S. crude futures initially pared gains on Thursday in choppy trading after reports showed U.S. jobless claims fell last week, but only from a revised higher reading for the prior week, and durable goods orders rose less than expected in April.
Brent July crude was up 48 cents to $106.04 a barrel by 8:39 a.m. EDT (1239 GMT), having traded from $105.03 to $106.68. U.S. July crude was up 76 cents at $90.66 a barrel, having traded from $89.81 to $91.07. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)
* Myanmar deep water port key to China's "Belt and Road" plans
NEW DELHI, June 9 Vikas Patharkar borrowed $700,000 in 2014 to set up a factory to make electric transformers on the outskirts of Mumbai, buoyed by the promise of massive government spending and hopes of a strong economic rebound.