UPDATE 1-Oil stabilizes after steep falls, but supply glut prevails
* Floating storage in Asia remains common (Adds comment, data; updates prices)
NEW YORK, June 1 Brent and U.S. crude futures fell further on Friday after a U.S. government report showed fewer jobs were added in May than expected.
Brent July crude was down $3.80 at $98.07 a barrel at 8:35 a.m. EDT (1235 GMT), having traded from $97.70 to $101.95. U.S. July crude was down $3.37 at $83.16, having traded from $82.83 to $86.59. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
* Floating storage in Asia remains common (Adds comment, data; updates prices)
DUBAI, June 9 Qatar dismissed allegations of support for Islamist militancy on Friday after four Arab states, which cut ties with Qatar earlier this week, put the emirate on a "terror finance watch list".