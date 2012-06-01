NEW YORK, June 1 Brent and U.S. crude futures fell further on Friday after a U.S. government report showed fewer jobs were added in May than expected.

Brent July crude was down $3.80 at $98.07 a barrel at 8:35 a.m. EDT (1235 GMT), having traded from $97.70 to $101.95. U.S. July crude was down $3.37 at $83.16, having traded from $82.83 to $86.59. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)