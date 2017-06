NEW YORK, June 7 U.S. crude futures were up $2 on Thursday in the first minute after Wall Street's opening as an unexpected interest rate cut by China's central bank lifted equities, oil prices and the euro.

U.S. July crude was up $1.85 at $86.87 a barrel at 9:38 a.m. EDT (1338 GMT) after rising $2.01 to $87.03. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)