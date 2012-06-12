NEW YORK, June 12 U.S. crude futures turned higher on Tuesday and Brent futures pared losses after support for the U.S. contract held another test just above $81 a barrel, said analysts who also cited rising U.S. stock index futures.

U.S. July crude was up 63 cents at $83.33 a barrel at 9:24 a.m. EDT (1324 GMT), having traded as low as $81.07, a 2012 low, and as high as $83.43. Brent July crude was down 8 cents at $97.92 a barrel, having traded from $96.62 to $97.97. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)