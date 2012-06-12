BlackRock urges Exxon to disclose more about climate change-related risks
June 9 The world's largest asset manager BlackRock Inc on Friday urged Exxon Mobil Corp to "enhance its disclosures" regarding risks related to climate change.
NEW YORK, June 12 U.S. crude futures turned higher on Tuesday and Brent futures pared losses after support for the U.S. contract held another test just above $81 a barrel, said analysts who also cited rising U.S. stock index futures.
U.S. July crude was up 63 cents at $83.33 a barrel at 9:24 a.m. EDT (1324 GMT), having traded as low as $81.07, a 2012 low, and as high as $83.43. Brent July crude was down 8 cents at $97.92 a barrel, having traded from $96.62 to $97.97. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)
June 9 The world's largest asset manager BlackRock Inc on Friday urged Exxon Mobil Corp to "enhance its disclosures" regarding risks related to climate change.
* Trump says he took decision to call Qatar on terror funding