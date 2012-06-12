NEW YORK, June 12 U.S. crude slightly pared gains and Brent held losses on Tuesday after an American Petroleum Institute report showed crude stocks rose last week in the United States, against expectations for a decline.

U.S. crude was up 70 cents at $83.40 a barrel in post-settlement trading at 4:36 p.m. EDT (2036 GMT), little changed from before the data. Brent crude was down 66 cents at $97.34 a barrel, also little changed from ahead of the data. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)