NEW YORK, June 13 U.S. crude futures extended its losses to more than $1 on Wednesday in the first 10 minutes after the start of the open outcry session on the New York Mercantile Exchange and in the wake of weak retail sales data. U.S. July crude was down $1.10 at $82.22 a barrel, having traded from $82.17 to $83.82. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)