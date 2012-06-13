NEW YORK, June 13 Brent crude futures extended gains on Wednesday and U.S. crude turned higher after the Energy Information Administration's weekly inventory report showed crude stocks fell last week in the United States, though less than expected, and refined products stocks also fell.

Brent July crude was up $1.20 at $98.34 a barrel at 10:39 a.m. EDT (1439 GMT), having traded from $96.67 to $98.38. U.S. July crude was up 50 cents at $83.82 a barrel, having traded from $82.15to $84.01. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)