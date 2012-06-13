NEW YORK, June 13 U.S. crude futures turned lower and Brent seesawed near flat on Wednesday as both contracts gave back gains after pushing higher in the wake of inventory data that showed crude stocks fell last week in the United States.

U.S. crude was down 50 cents at $82.82 a barrel at 12:11 p.m. EDT (1611 GMT), having traded from $82.15 to $84.01. Brent crude was down 5 cents at $97.09 a barrel, having swung from $96.67 to $98.38. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)