NEW YORK, Sept 10 Brent crude turned lower in choppy trading and U.S. crude briefly extended losses to more than $1 on Monday, as expectations that more central bank stimulus would lift oil prices were countered by concerns over demand being curbed by a slowing global economy.

Brent crude was down 2 cents at $114.23 a barrel at 9:22 a.m. EDT (1322 GMT), having swung from $113.99 to $115.05. U.S. crude was down 73 cents at $95.69, having fallen as low as $95.34 after reaching $96.60, 1 cent under the 200-day moving average.