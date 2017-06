NEW YORK, Sept 13 Brent and U.S. crude futures initially held gains on Thursday after reports showed U.S. jobless claims rose more than expected last week and producer prices rose 1.7 percent in August.

Brent crude was up 82 cents at $116.78 a barrel at 8:37 a.m. EDT (1237 GMT), having traded from $115.45 to $116.96. U.S. crude was up 30 cents at $97.31 a barrel, having traded from $96.75 to $97.51. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)