WHITE HOUSE SAYS TRUMP COMMITTED TO WORKING TO DE-ESCALATE TENSIONS IN GULF AFTER SOME COUNTRIES BREAK TIES WITH QATAR
WHITE HOUSE SAYS TRUMP COMMITTED TO WORKING TO DE-ESCALATE TENSIONS IN GULF AFTER SOME COUNTRIES BREAK TIES WITH QATAR
NEW YORK, Sept 19 Brent crude futures fell more than $4 on Wednesday, extending their slide as Saudi Arabian efforts to lower prices and a post-storm surge in U.S. crude inventories kept pressure on prices.
Brent November crude was down $4.20 at $107.83 a barrel at 1:21 p.m. EDT (1721 GMT), having traded from $107.66 to $112.98. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)
WHITE HOUSE SAYS TRUMP COMMITTED TO WORKING TO DE-ESCALATE TENSIONS IN GULF AFTER SOME COUNTRIES BREAK TIES WITH QATAR
CANCUN, Mexico, June 5 Global airlines made a full-throated defense of globalization on Monday at their largest annual gathering, vowing not to give up on climate change agreements and calling for a swift resolution of a diplomatic rift threatening air travel in the Middle East.