NEW YORK, Sept 19 Brent crude futures fell more than $4 on Wednesday, extending their slide as Saudi Arabian efforts to lower prices and a post-storm surge in U.S. crude inventories kept pressure on prices.

Brent November crude was down $4.20 at $107.83 a barrel at 1:21 p.m. EDT (1721 GMT), having traded from $107.66 to $112.98. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)