NEW YORK, Sept 25 U.S. crude futures turned lower, slipping as gold and stocks on Wall Street pulled back, with concerns about economic growth continuing to keep oil traders cautious after oil prices rose earlier on heightened geopolitical tensions.

U.S. November crude was down 23 cents at $91.70 a barrel on Tuesday, having swung from $91.50 to $93.20. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)