Kuwait's emir urges Qatar to ease tensions
DUBAI, June 5 Kuwait's emir urged Qatar's Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani on Monday to calm tensions with allies and refrain from escalating the worst diplomatic rift among Gulf Arab states.
NEW YORK, Sept 27 U.S. crude futures extended gains to more than $2 on Thursday, after three straight lower settlements, as tensions between Iran and the West fueled concerns about potential supply disruptions in the region.
U.S. November crude rose $2.20 to $92.18 a barrel at 12:30 p.m. EDT (1630 GMT), having traded from $89.88 to $92.30. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)
DUBAI, June 5 Kuwait's emir urged Qatar's Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani on Monday to calm tensions with allies and refrain from escalating the worst diplomatic rift among Gulf Arab states.
* U.S. rig count the most since April 2015 (Updates to settlement, adds comments)