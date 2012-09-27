NEW YORK, Sept 27 U.S. crude futures extended gains to more than $2 on Thursday, after three straight lower settlements, as tensions between Iran and the West fueled concerns about potential supply disruptions in the region.

U.S. November crude rose $2.20 to $92.18 a barrel at 12:30 p.m. EDT (1630 GMT), having traded from $89.88 to $92.30. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)