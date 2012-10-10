UPDATE 1-Parents of China Shenhua Energy, GD Power in asset merger talks -sources
* Shenhua Group, China Guodian merger to be tabled later -source (Recasts, adds sources, context)
NEW YORK Oct 10 Brent crude futures extended gains to more than $1 on Wednesday as Middle East tensions and the potential threat to supply in the region continued to keep oil prices supported.
Brent November crude was up 89 cents at $115.39 a barrel at 11:02 a.m. EDT (1502 GMT), having traded from $113.77 to $115.59. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)
* Shenhua Group, China Guodian merger to be tabled later -source (Recasts, adds sources, context)
* Dollar edges up from 7-month low after disappointing jobs report