NEW YORK Oct 10 Brent crude futures extended gains to more than $1 on Wednesday as Middle East tensions and the potential threat to supply in the region continued to keep oil prices supported.

Brent November crude was up 89 cents at $115.39 a barrel at 11:02 a.m. EDT (1502 GMT), having traded from $113.77 to $115.59. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)