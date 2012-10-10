NEW YORK Oct 10 U.S. crude futures fell more than $1 and Brent crude turned lower on Wednesday in volatile trading as Wall Street stocks pulled back and economic concerns provided pressure, after oil prices had drawn early support from tension in the Middle East.

U.S. crude was down $1.15 at $91.24 a barrel at 2:27 p.m. EDT (1827 GMT), having traded from $91.02 to $93.66.

Brent was down 20 cents at $114.30 a barrel, having traded from $113.77 to $115.59. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Dale Hudson)