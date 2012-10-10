NEW YORK Oct 10 U.S. crude futures held most losses and Brent seesawed after the American Petroleum Institute said crude and gasoline stocks rose last week, while distillate inventories fell.

U.S. crude was down 95 cents at $91.44 a barrel in post-settlement trading at 4:43 p.m. EDT (2043 GMT), after setting at $91.25. Brent crude was up 24 cents at $114.74 a barrel, after settling at $114.33. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by David Gregorio)