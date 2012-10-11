NEW YORK Oct 11 Brent crude held and U.S. crude
futures pared gains in choppy trading on Thursday on a report
from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showing crude
inventories rose in the United States last week, after oil
prices had been lifted earlier by heightened tensions between
Turkey and Syria.
Brent crude was up $1.41 at $115.74 a barrel at
11:11 a.m. EDT (1511 GMT), having traded from $114.42 to $116.
U.S. crude was up $1.30 at $92.55 a barrel, having traded
from $91.09 to $92.94.
(Reporting by Robert Gibbons)