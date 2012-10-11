NEW YORK Oct 11 Brent crude held and U.S. crude futures pared gains in choppy trading on Thursday on a report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showing crude inventories rose in the United States last week, after oil prices had been lifted earlier by heightened tensions between Turkey and Syria.

Brent crude was up $1.41 at $115.74 a barrel at 11:11 a.m. EDT (1511 GMT), having traded from $114.42 to $116. U.S. crude was up $1.30 at $92.55 a barrel, having traded from $91.09 to $92.94. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)