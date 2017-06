NEW YORK Oct 16 Front-month November Brent crude futures fell more than $1 on Tuesday in choppy trading as the contract approached expiration at the end of the session.

Brent November crude was down $1.02 at $114.78 a barrel by 9:36 a.m. EDT (1336 GMT), having traded from $114.72 to $116.20. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Dale Hudson)