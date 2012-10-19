NEW YORK Oct 19 Brent crude futures fell 2 percent on Friday, pressured by revived concerns about the global economy and expectations that a pipeline moving Canadian crude oil to the United States will restart on schedule.

Brent December crude fell $2.28, or 2.02 percent, to settle at $110.14 a barrel, having traded from $110.05 to $113.27. For the week, it fell $4.48, or 3.9 percent. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Leslie Gevirtz)