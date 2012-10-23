NEW YORK Oct 23 Brent and U.S. crude futures held losses on Tuesday in post-settlement trading after the American Petroleum Institute said U.S. crude and gasoline stocks rose last week, though less than analysts expected, while distillate stocks fell in line with expectations.

Brent crude was down $1.45 at $107.99 a barrel at 4:40 p.m. EDT (2040 GMT), after settling at $108.25. It was down about $1.45 ahead of the data.

U.S. crude was down $2.22 at $86.43 a barrel, after settling at $86.67. It was down $2.25 ahead of the data. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)