NEW YORK Oct 31 U.S. RBOB gasoline futures rose on Wednesday in volatile end-of-month trading on the day the front-month November contract expired, lifted by concerns about supply and oil infrastructure in the Northeast in the wake of Hurricane Sandy.

U.S. November RBOB gasoline rose 3.30 cents, or 1.21 percent, to settle and go off the board at $$2.7618 a gallon, having traded from $2.7287 to $2.9375. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Alden Bentley)